The Explore Minnesota Facebook page appears to be having problems...
As the tourist branch of this fine state, Explore Minnesota's job is to promote the various places, things, people, and activities that make us so darn wonderful.
They're really good at social media. Usually. Today, however, their Facebook page has turned into a steady stream of insane clickbait stories, all of them generated by an... informative website, NewsProvidr.com, which has a keen eye for content.
Take a look at a few of their offerings from today:
OK, that's quite enough. We had not heard that about Matthew McConnaughey. Big, if true!
Explore Minnesota is well aware of the situation -- just about every one of its posts today has generated a lot of confused comments -- but at the moment, is powerless to stop it. Around 9:30 a.m., the tourism agency tweeted this message.
We are aware that the Explore Minnesota Facebook page is acting up and are looking into the matter. Thanks for your patience while we resolve this issue.— Explore Minnesota (@exploreminn) December 4, 2017
Or maybe that account was hacked by some well-meaning, upstanding citizen, and the Explore Minnesota Facebook page is just an embrace of government service in the era of fake news.
So far, none of the zany, 100 percent real and accurate stories posted by Explore Minnesota has actually taken place in Minnesota.
So maybe it'll turn into a net positive for us: Come visit Minnesota! We may not have a complete understanding of how Facebook works, but at least no one here has ever been accidentally burned alive because they took a nap on the cremation table!
Comments
Related
- Pizza Nea owner 'attacked' for getting political on Facebook, and he doesn’t care
- Are immigration agents 'on Lake Street' in Minneapolis? Facebook sure thinks so
- 'Sleep well tonight': After Trumpcare vote, Rep. Erik Paulsen's Facebook page is a shitshow
- Minnesota native raised from dead, according to viral Facebook photo
- Phil Murphy’s ‘True North Minneapolis’ Facebook dream is dead
- West St. Paul's Facebook fight exposes a generational split
- Let's enjoy these weird Facebook memes about stealing Minnesota's lakes
- Mark Dayton addresses 'people of color career fair,' Facebook freaks out
More from News
Sponsor Content