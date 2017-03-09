The evidence says there's no way Elisa Gomez committed suicide

The fact that Elisa was in the process of being paid to take care of a client's dog during the time that she supposedly took her own life speaks volumes toward foul play. Elisa put animals, especially dogs, before herself in every way.

The otherwise mellow dog was returned to his family after the tragic event took place, and was reported by his owners to be insatiably traumatized. His behavior that had continued days later was something that the dog's family had never seen before.

Elisa would never have abandoned a client's entrusted dog, nor would she abandon her own animals in this way. She was very meticulous when it came to caring for any animal she was involved with, and if this were truly a suicide, all of her most trusted loved ones would have specifically been named as beneficiaries to her own animals.

This is just one of the many screaming inconsistencies in our dear friend's sudden and widely opined wrongful death. I can only hope that those who know what truly happened that night will come forward and bring justice for Elisa, as she truly deserves.

