The downside of banning abortion coverage that Republicans don't think about

There are so many children currently in the foster care system whose mothers gave birth to them and then gave them up for adoption.

Domestic adoptions are becoming rarer, and it's also rare for families adopt children of color, which means that they forced to live in foster care and group homes until they turn 18.

This argument often comes from people who would never consider adopting a child themselves. Also, I don't want someone (particularly a teenager) to have to live through the trauma of giving birth to a child and then giving it up to the state because they cannot care for it. That is emotionally devastating, particularly for a young person without an arsenal of coping skills, and particularly when they know the chance the child will be adopted is minuscule to none.