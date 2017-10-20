The curse of socialism: 'I'm not going to work to subsidize others'
Reader Bernadette Kay responds to Socialist Ginger Jentzen is the greatest city council fundraiser in Minneapolis history:
I'm leaving if the U.S. becomes socialist.
I'm not going to work to subsidize others. I deserve every penny I make. If socialists think I'll keep doing a difficult job for less money to benefit others, they've got it all wrong. I'll do the easiest job possible, for the least money and wait for others to pay for what I need.
That's how a rational person reacts to socialism.
