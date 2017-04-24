The comedic double standards of the right-wing mind

It's adorable watching people try to pretend their right-wing double standards aren't right-wing double standards. You guys poop your pants because you're literally called on your political bullshit.

You all complained when Obama "wasn't qualified" to be president, then elect an inexperienced buffoon to the Oval Office.

You lose your shit when Michelle Obama wears a sleeveless dress, but smile indulgently when Kellyanne Conway puts her feet on the Oval Office furniture and Ted Nugent wears a hat indoors.

Honestly, it would be even more adorable if it weren't all manufactured outrage.

