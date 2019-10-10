comScore
The celebs are weighing in on Trump's rally in Minneapolis

Thursday, October 10, 2019 by Hannah Jones in News
The Veep star is one of the celebrities desperately trying to keep our state from Donald Trump.

In case you haven’t heard, President Donald Trump will be in Minneapolis today, continuing his attempt to turn Minnesota red in 2020. It hasn't gone well so far.

The president and Mayor Jacob Frey have been in a Twitter standoff over the city's bill to pay for the rally, and a heavily-armed conspiracy group is promising to provide a “security” detail outside the Target Center.

Now the celebs are weighing in. Julia Louis-Dreyfus knows.

“You know what I love about Minnesota?” Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted. “They elect very few jerks. Donald Trump wants to change that.”

She’s one of the people donating to a campaign called the DFL Money Blizzard, which is raising money for Minnesota’s Democratic Party. Why does Louis-Dreyfus care about Minnesota politics? The website sums it up nicely:

“If Trump flips Minnesota red in 2020, it will be nearly impossible for Democrats to take by the White House,” it says. We are a "blue wall” keeping Trumpian politics at bay. The original goal was to get 1,000 donors before the president touched down in Minneapolis, but contributors soon left that in the dust.

Louis-Dreyfus is far from the only big-name celeb concerned. Other Hollywood names are ponying up.

Take George Takei, whom you may remember as Star Trek’s Hikaru Sulu: 

Andy Richter, best known as Conan O’Brien’s late-night sidekick:

 

Alyssa Milano, of Charmed, Who’s the Boss, and Melrose Place: 

Lea Thompson, also known as Marty McFly’s mom in Back to the Future and the titular character in the ‘90s sitcom Caroline in the City:

Debra Messing from Will and Grace: 

Omar Epps of Juice, Higher Learning, Love and Basketball:

Piper Perabo, whose career spans from Coyote Ugly to The Prestige to Looper.

Ryan McCartan. If you don’t know who he is, you’re probably a little too old to watch Liv and Maddie on Disney Channel: 

