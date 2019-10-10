The celebs are weighing in on Trump's rally in Minneapolis

The president and Mayor Jacob Frey have been in a Twitter standoff over the city's bill to pay for the rally, and a heavily-armed conspiracy group is promising to provide a “security” detail outside the Target Center.

Now the celebs are weighing in. Julia Louis-Dreyfus knows.

“You know what I love about Minnesota?” Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted. “They elect very few jerks. Donald Trump wants to change that.”

You know what I love about Minnesota? They elect very few jerks. Donald Trump wants to change that. These people are trying to stop him. You can help! #MoneyBlizzard https://t.co/28Ln27hFUt https://t.co/kCuez5cFLv — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 7, 2019

She’s one of the people donating to a campaign called the DFL Money Blizzard, which is raising money for Minnesota’s Democratic Party. Why does Louis-Dreyfus care about Minnesota politics? The website sums it up nicely:

“If Trump flips Minnesota red in 2020, it will be nearly impossible for Democrats to take by the White House,” it says. We are a "blue wall” keeping Trumpian politics at bay. The original goal was to get 1,000 donors before the president touched down in Minneapolis, but contributors soon left that in the dust.

Louis-Dreyfus is far from the only big-name celeb concerned. Other Hollywood names are ponying up.

Take George Takei, whom you may remember as Star Trek’s Hikaru Sulu:

It turns out, Trump is obsessed with winning Minnesota. So is Pence. And they came close last time. Way too close.



I say, Minnesota is too nice to be part of his plan. Help them politely fight him off here:#MoneyBlizzard https://t.co/3HhJD2pLeU — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 7, 2019

Andy Richter, best known as Conan O’Brien’s late-night sidekick:

Let’s mess with Trump on his first rally after the whistleblower by turning it into a big fundraiser for Democrats in Minnesota, the state he is most obsessed with flipping next year. #MoneyBlizzard https://t.co/WsgWgkG6HA https://t.co/1y0MwrHEIK — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 7, 2019

Alyssa Milano, of Charmed, Who’s the Boss, and Melrose Place:

If we want to defeat Trump we MUST stop him from winning Minnesota! He was only 1.5% away in 2016, and it’s his top flip priority for 2020.



Please support @MinnesotaDFL’s #MoneyBlizzard so they invest in organizing to defend MN! https://t.co/NCUPNqGLn0 https://t.co/R9JeBt3znl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 7, 2019

Lea Thompson, also known as Marty McFly’s mom in Back to the Future and the titular character in the ‘90s sitcom Caroline in the City:

I LOVE my home state of Minnesota and I DO NOT love that Trump is going there this week! Please help @MinnesotaDFL get 1000 new donations this week to fight back! #MoneyBlizzard https://t.co/W32l8Y94tu https://t.co/EkImS09IjF — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 7, 2019

Debra Messing from Will and Grace:

We need to impeach Trump and we need to defeat him too! His next rally is in Minnesota, and if he flips it, he could win in 2020!



Help @MinnesotaDFL organize to stop him! #MoneyBlizzard ������❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/S3hvtwdwh5 https://t.co/OKvxXpPvth — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 8, 2019

Omar Epps of Juice, Higher Learning, Love and Basketball:

Piper Perabo, whose career spans from Coyote Ugly to The Prestige to Looper.

➡️ Trump was 1.5% away from winning #Minnesota in 2016



➡️ If he flips MN, he can win again, even if he loses WI, MI, PA.



➡️ He’s going to #MN on Thursday for a big rally.



Let’s give him the cold shoulder ☃️support @MinnesotaDFL #MoneyBlizzard ❄️➡️ https://t.co/DQpQAWWT0F — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 7, 2019

Ryan McCartan. If you don’t know who he is, you’re probably a little too old to watch Liv and Maddie on Disney Channel:

I am from Minnesota originally, and few things would make me more upset than to see Donald Trump change our values and make my state part of his agenda. Please help some home state heroes fight back. #MoneyBlizzard https://t.co/uVBBhPDPMM https://t.co/aWGP9ZSa53 — Ryan McCartan (@ryanmccartan) October 7, 2019



