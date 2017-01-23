City Pages

The best signs from the Women's March in St. Paul [PHOTOS]

Monday, January 23, 2017 by Mike Mullen in News
This sign compares Donald Trump's popularity to the Paul Blart movie; the Trump administration contends Paul Blart is actually much more popular than liberal numbers indicate.

They were so angry.

This is a commonly held perception about the 100,000 participants in Women's March in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the millions more who demonstrated across America and the world. At least, it is among many Donald Trump supporters, who will find it easiest to label these "bitter" protests by a bunch of "sore losers" who can't accept "reality."

And that's too bad. They're missing out on how much fun was had.

Judging by a roundup of the cleverest signs on display at St. Paul's Saturday afternoon rally, feminists (male and female, young and old) will comfort themselves and each other with humor for at least some of these next four years. They might even win some people over.

How are you going to convince 100,000 people to wait in line to walk less than a mile on an overcast day? 

Step one, make it matter. Step two, make it fun.

Below, we present a roundup (incomplete, no doubt) of the funniest, most poignant, and best executed signs from the Women's March in St. Paul. (Read our story about the local Women's March here.) 

 

Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit:Steven Cohen

 

 

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

 

Photo credit: Chris Juhn

 

 

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

 

Photo credit: Susan Du

 

 

 

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

 

 

Photo credit: Susan Du
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit:Steven Cohen

Did we leave anything out? Add any signs we missed in the comments section below.

Comments

