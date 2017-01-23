The best signs from the Women's March in St. Paul [PHOTOS]
They were so angry.
This is a commonly held perception about the 100,000 participants in Women's March in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the millions more who demonstrated across America and the world. At least, it is among many Donald Trump supporters, who will find it easiest to label these "bitter" protests by a bunch of "sore losers" who can't accept "reality."
And that's too bad. They're missing out on how much fun was had.
Judging by a roundup of the cleverest signs on display at St. Paul's Saturday afternoon rally, feminists (male and female, young and old) will comfort themselves and each other with humor for at least some of these next four years. They might even win some people over.
How are you going to convince 100,000 people to wait in line to walk less than a mile on an overcast day?
Step one, make it matter. Step two, make it fun.
Below, we present a roundup (incomplete, no doubt) of the funniest, most poignant, and best executed signs from the Women's March in St. Paul. (Read our story about the local Women's March here.)
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit: Chris Juhn
An amazing crowd of women and allies at yesterday's #womensmarchmn - and a lot of INCREDIBLE signs. Seriously. So good. #womensmarch
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit: Susan Du
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit: Susan Du
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Photo credit:Steven Cohen
Did we leave anything out? Add any signs we missed in the comments section below.
