The best signs from the Women's March in St. Paul [PHOTOS]

This is a commonly held perception about the 100,000 participants in Women's March in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the millions more who demonstrated across America and the world. At least, it is among many Donald Trump supporters, who will find it easiest to label these "bitter" protests by a bunch of "sore losers" who can't accept "reality."

And that's too bad. They're missing out on how much fun was had.

Judging by a roundup of the cleverest signs on display at St. Paul's Saturday afternoon rally, feminists (male and female, young and old) will comfort themselves and each other with humor for at least some of these next four years. They might even win some people over.

How are you going to convince 100,000 people to wait in line to walk less than a mile on an overcast day?

Step one, make it matter. Step two, make it fun.

Below, we present a roundup (incomplete, no doubt) of the funniest, most poignant, and best executed signs from the Women's March in St. Paul. (Read our story about the local Women's March here.)

These guys were hilarious. They stood there hamming it up and cooing at one another, "OH GEEZ, OH GOSH," posing for photos as people like me streamed past asking if we could take their pictures. #womensmarch #womensmarchmn A photo posted by Stacey Burns (@wentrogue) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

��❤������‍��#womensmarch #womensmarchmn A photo posted by Stacey Burns (@wentrogue) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Women's March Minnesota 2017 #womensmarch #minnesota #rally #womensrights #humanrights #protest #womensmarchmn A photo posted by Joua Lee (@joualeelens) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

Easily the best sign from yesterday. #womensmarchmn #freemelania #homemade #onastick #aliteralstick A photo posted by Craig (@gatsboymsp) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:21am PST

Photo credit: Chris Juhn

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

this beautiful, brilliant, bold friend of mine, @sarahkreykes #womensmarchmn #nastywomen A photo posted by Coryn Petersen (@corynpetersen) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Photo credit: Susan Du

New Fierce Friends! #WomensMarch #womensmarchmn #WhyIMarch #WeShallOverComb A photo posted by Georgia Ehrreich (@georgiaehrreich) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

I really wanted a better pic of this "you're out of your element Donny" sign #womensmarchmn A photo posted by KrisAnne Weiss (@krisanneweiss) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Someone yelled "inappropriate!" at this woman while marching (the yeller was also marching). And I guess if by inappropriate she meant to say, "hey, technically it should be a wire hanger!" then she was correct. A photo posted by Talia (@tal_joy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

#womensmarchonwashington #womensmarchmn A photo posted by Betsy (@betsyiowa) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

also: me A photo posted by Megan Kalafut (@fivefut) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:54pm PST





Photo credit: Susan Du

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

Photo credit:Steven Cohen

