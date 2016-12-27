The $15 minimum wage isn't a handout; it's earned
Reader Jennifer Klumpp responds to Minnesota GOP fights for the working man by... killing the $15 minimum wage?
$15 is earned as a living wage for a full-time job. For most places, that is the bare minimum that is required to put a roof overhead, heat in the air, and food in the belly of a single worker.
Any person who works full time, regardless of the job, deserves a decent living. That's not asking for a handout by any stretch of the imagination.
It used to be that one person working full time could provide a decent living for a whole family. It's not much to insist upon that they get enough just to care for themselves.
Comments
More from News
Sponsor Content