The $15 minimum wage isn't a handout; it's earned

$15 is earned as a living wage for a full-time job. For most places, that is the bare minimum that is required to put a roof overhead, heat in the air, and food in the belly of a single worker.

Any person who works full time, regardless of the job, deserves a decent living. That's not asking for a handout by any stretch of the imagination.

It used to be that one person working full time could provide a decent living for a whole family. It's not much to insist upon that they get enough just to care for themselves.