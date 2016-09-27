That debate sucked, let's watch some Iowa guys save a baby deer [VIDEO]

Forget all that for a couple minutes. Let's watch this guy in Waterloo, Iowa, help rescue a baby deer from drowning. That town was beseiged by the flooding of the Cedar River, which has damaged property and driven people from their homes in numerous cities in Iowa.

Waterloo's the only one with some good footage to come from it. On Saturday, as residents looked on helplessly, a baby deer was caught up in the swelling Cedar River, and looked like it was moments from drowning.

Then the water delivered it to just next to a bridge, where people gathered around to look down on it. The deer looked up at them -- scared, perhaps, but certainly more afraid of the rushing waters around it.

It was time for some teamwork and some problem-solvin'. One guy put on a harness and scaled down the wall, where he then lifted the furry little critter to his waiting partners above. Without much of a plan what to do after saving the fawn, they decided to drive it out to the (dry) woods, and drop it off in the wild.

"It feels good, man," rescuer Jamod Sallis told CBS News, "to see the city coming together in the midst of something like this."

We bet it does feel good. Would that more of us felt like Jamod Sallis of Waterloo, Iowa. This morning, most of us feel more like that deer.