If the scent immediately drove you back inside, where you sought refuge in the great indoors activity of social media, you know you are not alone.

On and off going back at least a week, people in the Twin Cities have been complaining of a foul, pervasive odor throughout the entire metropolitan area. Offensive to everyone and clear evidence of evil, it not only lingers, but somehow gather strength, much like a member of Congress.

Everyone's talking about it, and most are begging for an explanation.

Dear @MSP_Traffic ,

This isn't traffic related, but do you have any idea why it smells like someone is spreading manure in St. Louis Park??? It's almost unbreathable!!! ���� — Megan Mueller Jensen (@meganbreah) November 20, 2017

The smell of freedom? https://t.co/dJGhpkmUWE — Mpls/St Paul Traffic (@MSP_Traffic) November 20, 2017

Hats off to the hardest working people in tourism marketing with that shit-smell in #Minneapolis today. — andrew eklund (@aeklund) November 21, 2017

The air smells bad in St. Paul this afternoon. Like farmyard bad. What’s up? pic.twitter.com/4lBu3hBeoQ — Tim Post (@TimPostmanPost) November 20, 2017

Co-signed from southwest Minneapolis. It’s like a million dog poops crying out, but unsilenced. https://t.co/DC6gcB4ilz — David Brauer (@dbrauer) November 20, 2017

The Twin Cities are a sophisticated, artsy cosmopole that just happens to pervasively smell of manure right now — CANCEL THE SUPERBOWL (@bornwithatail_) November 21, 2017

@kare11 @KSTP @WCCO @wccoradio why does the entire twin cities metro area smell like manure? I have been to Golden Valley, new hope, crystal, and have friends in south metro saying the same thing — Dan Rodich (@danrodich) November 20, 2017

@chris_steller Will you please make a one-function website of “Does the Twin Cities smell like poo or did I step in poo?”? — Zac Farber (@zacfarber) November 20, 2017

Theories as to what's happening have cropping up, often offered with confidence. It's the leaves decomposing, some say. Or, it's because of the gingko trees. Or, my uncle says that's just St. Paul for you.

Nice guesses, guys. But one local expert on air issues is calling bullshit. And probably some pig shit.

According to WCCO meteorologist Chris Schaffer, Monday, November 20, was the warmest day in the Twin Cities all month: Temps approached 50 degrees here, and crossed that threshold in the western part of the state...

Today was our warmest day this November. The warmest since October 26th. Much colder tomorrow with a wicked wind! pic.twitter.com/ITMdbhkZsx — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) November 20, 2017

...which is the part that really matters here. See, them's where the farms are. As the temperature rises, the winter jackets come off; people peek outside; our hopes return.

Meanwhile, shit thaws. And if the wind blows in the right direction, as it did Monday, its smell carries.

Is the Lynyrd Skynyrd song "That Smell" running through your head? That manure smell is upon us thanks to mild temps that thawed the fields where farmers spread manure this fall. Then the wind blew the scent upon us today...nice. pic.twitter.com/yB1SVlzllJ — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) November 21, 2017

Schaffer's explanation was backed up by a few people who seemed to suggest they have first-hand knowledge. (Gloved hand, let's hope.)

The Mpls/St. Paul twitter yapping about the smell is the most Minnesotan thing ever. #WeAreSurroundedByFarmlandYaMaroons pic.twitter.com/hOavhW4aPo — StainsOfConcern (@ChrisAntoncich) November 21, 2017

Once again I say to the "city folk" in the Twin Cities; if it smells like manure then it is manure. Yes we live in a "big city" but you live under a rock if you don't know that MOST of our state is FARMS & farmers spread manure. A slight thaw & wind can take that smell anywhere�� — Mary Kennedy (@MaryCKenn) November 21, 2017

So, there you have it. Let's not overthink things, people. If something smells exactly like bullshit, don't fool yourself. Assume it's bullshit, and keep the same thing in mind when you vote.