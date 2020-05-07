Teen kicks woman in random attack on St. Paul light rail platform [VIDEO]
A disturbing video of a local teenager kicking a woman in the head earlier this week is circulating online, and has the attention of authorities.
In the short clip, two boys are seen standing near a woman on a Green Line light rail platform in St. Paul. "You won't," says a third, repeatedly, filming the scene and apparently daring one youth to do something.
As one teen moves away from the unsuspecting woman, the other steps toward her and delivers a jump-kick to her head -- to the obvious delight of the one holding the camera.
Asian woman violently kicked in the head by 2 teens in Minnesota. Asians around the world has been targeted for hate crimes, and now scumbags like these are recording it and posting it online for clout. Let’s give them the attention they are looking for and get the locked up. Please if anyone has any information on this please send it our way so we can forward to the police department.
Metro Transit tells the Star Tribune the assault occurred after midnight early Monday morning, and that they have "significant" leads about the identity of the woman, though they've yet to make contact with her.
Spokesman Howie Padilla says Met Transit wants to "help [the victim] in any way that we can," and that they hope to "present a case to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges" once the teens involved are identified.