Teen girl needs counseling, not child porn charges, for sending naked photo

Does the girl need sex-based counseling? Yes. Should that include criminal charges? No.

For most juveniles on either side of this issue, the justice system wreaks havoc on their recovery and ability to move forward. There are good people working in the sex-based counseling world, but they are usually dealing with situations only complicated by complex and often illogical or impossible legal hoops, all to satisfy a public desire to severely punish a perceived sexual bad guy.

In reality, the bad guy is usually a developmentally immature individual who just needs boundary education and counseling. This person often ends up suffering life long consequences that they are unable to escape and only further limit their ability to function in society.