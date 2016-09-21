Ted Nugent calls St. Cloud knife attack victims 'pathetic' for shopping unarmed

Dahir Ahmed Adan, 20, wounded ten shoppers in a knife attack at Crossroads Center Saturday night before he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

Since the 67-year-old Nugent hasn't produced a hit since the Carter Adminstration, he now makes his living as the Rush Limbaugh of elderly rockers, spending most of his energy defending the right to bear arms as a board member of the National Rifle Association and discussing spiritual erections.

None of the knife attack victims suffered life-threatening injuries. But Nugent seems to believe they're somehow deserving of their predicament, writing that "Unarmed and helpless is so pathetic."

He even went so far as to blame those who'd been bloodied, writing, "Apparently most Americans like being victims as it is clear they are incapable of waking up to self defense 101."

Nugent ended his brief post by calling the victims "Sad, soulless, and embarrassing."