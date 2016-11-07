Tears after reading about a youth program that actually works

I wanted to comment about the story by Susan Du. I was very moved by what the group is doing and found the article a very emotional thing to read.

It is amazing to hear what the group is doing and if I were wealthy enough, I would be funding them and encouraging this for all schools and towns.

It reminds me of the group in New York a few years back and maybe they are still around, but that group was more into stopping crime. The fact these guys and girls have helped so much with problems in schools and on the streets is testament to what can be done if people decide it needs to be done.Isee them curtailing bullying and help cut through things to get kids and others to stop and maybe become more aware of their actions and how they can change to make things better.

No society can change itself unless we all work at it. I am white, older male and would have a hard time being accepted doing what these guys are doing. I sure would like to be able to help, but I might be more of a problem than a help. I just want them to know I am entirely on their side.

I used to work in social work for Big Brothers and there is such a great need. Just look what one of the guys did when he paid attention to that kid and prevented him from carrying out his suicide. You can never tell when something small you do will make a large impact on someone.

Susan, your story did make my eyes get a bit wet for a while. I can appreciate all which is being done and wish there were more I could do.

It hit me in the heart and maybe this will be a way to get our racial problems solved. It is sure worth the effort.