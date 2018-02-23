‘Team U.S.A.? More like Team Minnesota,’ says New York Times

The highlight reel began with the U.S. women’s hockey team defeating Canada 3-2 in overtime to take home the gold medal. The squad included seven Minnesotans.

Then came Jessie Diggins, the joyous Nordic skier who was profiled by City Pages last month. Along with Kikkan Randall, she became the first American to ever win a gold in cross-country skiing, with the pair finishing first in the team sprint.

Lindsey Vonn, the prodigy from Buck Hill, took a bronze in downhill skiing. And the U.S. men’s curling team, commanded by John Shuster of Chisholm, beat Canada to reach the gold medal round, assuring it the best performance by Americans in Olympic curling history.

So feel free to spend the rest of the day bragging up your fellow Minnesotans, dear reader. As Andover hockey coach Mark Manney is quoted as saying, “Nobody brags on their own the way Minnesotans do. If you go to other places, somebody famous might live down the street, and they never get talked about. Not here. We all know Jessie Diggins today.”

