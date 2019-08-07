Holmgren (7-0, 190 pounds; yeah you read that right) is a... [checks twice] 16-year-old incoming junior at Minnehaha Academy. This year, he and stud senior Jalen Suggs will be looking for a third straight state championship. God help anyone who gets in their way.

All eyes were on Suggs (a still-undecided top 20 recruit in the 2020 freshman class) in this year's state championship game against Minneapolis North, but it was Holmgren who dominated: 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

Now our local boy is blowing all the way up, thanks to a clip of him turning Steph Curry, world-famous basketball icon, into Steph Curry, forgotten basketball ghost.

Ballislife.com has the original clip. Look at this!

SportsCenter followed up with a side-by-side to show our youth is indeed using Steph's dribbling specialty against him.

High schooler Chet Holmgren really did cook Steph with his own move ��



It's like the part in the action movie where you put a mirror up to the bad guy's laser and he learns getting hit with his laser sucks, especially in front of teens who paid for your basketball camp and know how to take cell phone videos.

We come not to bury Steph Curry, but to praise Chet Holmgren, currently the seventh-ranked prospect in the class of 2021, and forever the guy who left the disrespected shell of Steph Curry in his wake as a 16-year-old.