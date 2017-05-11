So sad. Jorge Contreras was subjected to unimaginable cruelty. Where was his safe space?

It is utterly remarkable that he even survived such harrowing trauma. Truly he is a portrait of courage for the noble manner in which he withstood this unimaginable adversity. Clearly Contreras is a pillar of strength and fortitude in the face of adversity.

We need more leaders of his stamina. Perhaps the death penalty needs to be implemented in cases of such outlandish abuse.

One can only hope that he will be able to survive this horrendous diatribe that he endured.

