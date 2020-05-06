Sven Sundgaard responds to KARE 11 firing

Without specifying, the station claimed Sungaard had committed "violations of KARE 11's news ethics and other policies."

Sven said even less. Nothing, actually, declining to comment to City Pages, the Star Tribune, and other outlets about the sudden and unceremonious end of a run that started in 2006.

Last week, Sundgaard had shared a Facebook post by Rabbi Michael Adam Latz, who'd referred to those protesting Democratically controlled state governments to "reopen," in spite of coronavirus, as "white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants."

Latz is... y'know... right—

Guy waving the Christian, American, and a Trump flag in front on the Capitol while holding a rifle. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/aGT9v4q9nl — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 2, 2020

—but Sundgaard's quoting of his post was noticed by right-wing website Alpha News. (Which, we must point out, is almost never right.)

Sundgaard broke his silence Tuesday night, to a degree, with a (carefully worded) Facebook post under a (positively glorious) photo of Sven pondering things next to some water.

Hello everyone, I see you, I hear you, I love you all! I first want to thank those who have supported and followed me throughout my time at KARE 11. And, I am especially grateful to those who have sent supportive and kind messages over the last several days since the station so publicly announced that it had parted ways with me - and then published its alleged reasons for doing so. Your overwhelming support has been incredible. Thanks to those that have been sharing advice and information with me. Please keep all of this coming - it really does help me get through the days in this strange and difficult time.

Many have asked me about KARE11’s post regarding my employment and separation from employment. Here's what I have to say about that for now:

I disagree with and dispute my former employers claims and I am considering my options at this time. Thank you again.

So, yeah, not much there. This reads like the statement of someone who is running his every thought by both his agent and his lawyer. Sven's brief message was met with a flood of support, as more than a thousand Facebook fans have commented offering condolences, encouragement, or criticism of the station's decision.

Gee, you'd think someone who inspires that kind of loyalty in people might be... worth holding onto?

Based on the facts as currently known, and this photo, we're strongly team Sven until proven otherwise.