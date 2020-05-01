Sven Sundgaard fired by KARE 11 for 'ethics violations'

"Due to continued violations of KARE 11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven Sundgaard," reads a Facebook post. "We hope you continue to turn to KARE 11 for your news, traffic, weather, and more."

The station did not elaborate in its announcement, which came Friday afternoon. Sundgaard hasn't said anything publicly. The inciting incident appears to have been a social media post of Sundgaard's from earlier this week.

As noticed by Alpha News, Sundgaard quoted a Facebook post from Rabbi Michael Adam Latz, who'd called participants in protests calling to reopen businesses "white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants."

(Just as an aside: Rabbi Latz rules, generally, and Alpha News is terrible.)

Sundgaard, a graduate of St. Cloud State University, joined KARE 11 in 2006 and has built a following among viewers and on his popular social media channels. (Former Star Tribune gossip columnist C.J., who had kind of a thing for writing about KARE 11 on-air talent, once called him the "king of the shirtless selfie.")

We'll update this post if more information becomes available.