SUV drives down Lake Calhoun jogging path, plows into woman [VIDEO]

During the course of an extended drive down the south Minneapolis lake's path, the driver ran down a young woman, and dragged her for a short distance.

Many witnesses watched in horror Monday afternoon as the SUV trundled steadily over the crowded pedestrian path with no indication of slowing or stopping.

One man recorded the moment that the car seemed to strike a woman in a blue sweater, and later, when the same woman was lifted into an ambulance on a stretcher.

SOME FUCKING DIPSHIT HIT SOME LADY RUNNING AROUND LAKE CALHOUN HERES THE VEHICLE IN CASE YALL DONT GOT HIM YET @MinneapolisPD pic.twitter.com/5ousB11yY3 — THE HESH (@THEHESHDOTCOM) November 7, 2016

Contrary to the witness' initial assumption that the driver was intentially trying to mow people down, it now appears that the woman behind the wheel, whom police identified as 65-year-old Rebecca Averill, had suffered some kind of medical crisis, according to the Star Tribune.

Averill herself was rushed to Fairview Southdale Hospital for treatment.

The 22-year-old jogger who was hit received broken bones. Her condition is unclear.