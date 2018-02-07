Super Bowl volunteers are selling their swag for hundreds of dollars online

The gig included a rigorous application process, orientation, role training, and at least three shifts of four to six hours each, with no chance of getting a peek inside the stadium on gameday.

Yet Minnesotans did show up in droves, happy to serve and determined to impress upon out-of-towners that “Minnesota Nice” is something that can be taken at face value.

They said they wanted to be a part of something historic, they didn’t feel like couch-surfing away the biggest party in America, and they suspected they were put on God’s green Earth with an exceptional sense of navigation for a reason.

All power to them.

Besides, they didn’t walk away empty-handed. Each “Crew 52” volunteer got a winter gear package including a backpack, coffee mug, athletic shirts, a puffy jacket, heavy parka, knit hat, scarf, and Bold North mittens – souvenirs that are now going for hundreds of dollars online.

They’ve been modeling them all over downtown, so if you felt yourself inexplicably attracted to this blue and purple swag, you can get your own set on Craigslist, from $50 for a hat to $500 for a puffy jacket. Offers on Ebay include a $10 lanyard, $20 pin, $100 backpack, and plenty of full collections for $200-$500.

It's mostly used stuff, but they're also limited-edition items that will never be stocked in stores. And they're Minnesota winter-resistant.