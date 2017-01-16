Super Bowl prices at the People's Stadium are very people-friendly

The cheapest hospitality package for Super Bowl LII, which comes to Minneapolis next year, begins at $250,000, which buys eight tickets to the big tilt as well as admission to other events.

The prices only get scarier from there, rising from $500,000 to $1 million for various packages before you reach the top, where you'll find the "Founding Partners" extravaganza.

That package starts paying dividends right away, with two tickets for this year's Super Bowl, on February 4 in Houston.

As for 2018, it includes four tickets to the NFL Super Bowl dinner, eight tickets to the opening night bash, 20 more to the pregame tailgate, and 20 seats inside the stadium for the game.

The cost: $1.5 million.

Organizers acknowledge that level is only for the most elite consumer. The Business Journal reports on an email pitching the suite-level packages to "companies, executives, and prominent community members," without whom "we wouldn't be able to bring the Super Bowl to our home state."

Sales of these top-dollar tickets will be used to fund more than a week of pregame festivities, which could come with a total cost of $40 million.