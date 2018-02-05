Super Bowl hotel rooms: $450 a night, complimentary blood-stained sheets

You may know them for such searing probes as “Dog gets his very own graduation photo for funny family joke” and the ever-popular “Grandma in shock after crossing paths with Beyonce in hotel.” What you may not know is that ace reporter Lisa Guerrero was in the Twin Cities. And that meant someone was about to get tuned up.

Guerrero’s specialty is hotels. Namely: dirty ones. Or those run by perverts.

For last year’s Super Bowl, she exposed the less-than-cleanly offerings of greater Houston. She reprised her role last week by setting her sights on Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Her shocking report began with an unspecified Days Inn. Lisa could be seen at the counter, stunned that a normally $90 room was now going for a princely $900. If you’re scoring at home, that’s three times the rates charged by Trump International in D.C. – and you don’t even get a complimentary hair piece.

Even more shocking: the hygiene of a Days Inn room, which included “disgusting” trash beneath the mini-fridge and cigarette ashes.

Worse was another unspecified Super 8, which was charging $550 a night. Lisa could barely go inside due to the stench. She found cig burns on the blanket. And when she pulled back the bed, she uncloaked spent lubricant. “Ewwww!” said Lisa. “Gross!”

But her big guns were saved for the Metro Inn Motel. Though it was charging a modest $450 a night, this is not where you want grandma to stay when she’s in town for Junior’s graduation. Inside Edition found close-up photo ops of cockroaches and a spent syringe. There was no smoke alarm, the wires dangling from the ceiling. Nor did the door lock.

Yet Lisa’s most resounding “gross!” was reserved for the sheets, noticeable for their red smears.

“Ewwww, is this blood?” asked Lisa.

Logic and position would suggest that someone may have gone to bed with a small cut on their finger. Lisa found something more sinister. “This could be a crime scene!”

She tried to interview the owner, who can only be seen from behind, fleeing the camera.

But all is well that ends well. Her report forced all three hotels to close the rooms for deep cleans.

See Lisa’s report.

