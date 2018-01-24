Suck it, Bill Kristol

Minnesota/Minneapolis, "everyone's favorite utopia" according to the Atlantic, has variously been rated number one for business (CNBC), access to the outdoors (Trust for Public Lands), millenials, health, women's rights, adventurous sophisticates (WSJ), highest labor participation, lowest military participation, best biking infrastructure, happiest renters, best and largest art district (USA Today), happiest state in America, best run state, best theater scene (next to NYC).

We have the best parks and the fattest cats, and are, incidentally, the top place to start a business involving sunflower oil, massage therapy and the internet.

So suck it, Kristol.