Suburban Minnesota couple busted for violating Canada's quarantine

On June 24, David and Anne Sippell of Excelsior, Minnesota, entered Canada at the International Falls/Fort Frances border crossing, according to Global News.

The couple, both in their 60s, were told to head straight to their destination (the report doesn't specify where that was) and stay there for 14 days, as required by Canada's nationwide Quarantine Act law.

They weren't joking around: The couple "were seen making stops in the town of Fort Frances," according to Ontario Provincial Police, and were subsequently charged with violating the order. They're facing fines of $1,000 each.

Minnesota has seen 38,569 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, with 434 new positive tests and three new deaths, bringing the state figure to 1,474. Of those deaths, the vast majority (1,156) have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Canada, a country of more than 37 million people, has confirmed 105,536 positive tests, through Sunday, and 8,684 deaths.

A restriction against "discretionary travel" -- such as for tourism or recreation -- has been in place at the Canadian border since March 21, and will remain in place at least through July 21. Those entering the country must have a reason related to work, education, or critical services.

The Star Tribune tried reaching the Sippells, who did not respond.