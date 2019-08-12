Study: Based on tweets, St. Paul is the most chill city in the U.S.

That's because, based on Twitter activity, St. Paul is the least stressed city in the U.S. and Hialeah is the most stressed, according to a new study from U.K. health care startup Babylon Health. In fact, St. Paul is startlingly chill. Only 2.56 percent of analyzed tweets issued from St. Paul contained stressful language, per the study; the next most-relaxed city, Glendale, Arizona, clocked in at 7.37 percent. We're talking llamas-on-buses levels of chill, folks.

How did Babylon arrive at these alternately chill and un-chill findings?

By geo-specific screenings of over 5 million tweets conducted through TensiStrength, a system that gauges the stress, anxiety, and frustration levels of individual tweets. TensiStrength, which was developed by a Wolverhampton University professor, revealed two other locally relevant findings in its scan of the country's 100 most populous cities: Minneapolis is the sixth least-stressed city and Minnesota in the third least-stressed state. Let these revelations act as yet another soothing salve on your already chilled-out soul.

The following are examples of tweets that triggered the highest stress rating on TensiStrength's -5 (very highly stressed) to 5 (highly relaxed) scale (excuse the Anglotastic phrasing of that last one):

"My job makes me f****** anxious and not even working right now"

"My back hurts when in the middle of my work. My back hurts horribly when on my days off"

"Who else is SUPER depressed about the state of healthcare as shown by the poor broke"

You might be asking yourself: What the hell is Babylon Health?

As stated above, it's a tech-y, London-based health care company that has attracted oceans of venture capital funding since launching in 2013, as well as tidal waves of controversy.

The most stressed U.S. cities, via Babylon's study:

1. Hialeah, Florida - 13.03% of tweets deemed stressed out

2. San Bernardino, California - 12.87%

3. North Las Vegas, Nevada - 12.76%

4. Mesa, Arizona - 12.59%

5. Chula Vista, California - 12.03%

6. Bakersfield, California - 11.96%

7. Toledo, Ohio - 11.92%

8. Stockton, California - 11.91%

9. Santa Ana, California - 11.89%

10. Riverside, California - 11.86%

Least stressed cities:

91. Lincoln, Nebraska - 8.84%

92. St. Louis, Missouri - 8.75%

93. Spokane, Washington - 8.74%

94. Cincinnati, Ohio - 8.69%

95. San Francisco, California - 8.67%

96. Minneapolis, Minnesota - 8.49%

97. Lexington, Kentucky - 8.34%

98. Madison, Wisconsin - 7.99%

99. Glendale, Arizona - 7.37%

100. Saint Paul, Minnesota - 2.56%

Most stressed U.S. states, via Babylon's study:

1. Alaska - 11.69% of tweets deemed stressed out

2. Maryland - 11.39%

3. West Virginia - 11.26%

4. Connecticut - 11.18%

5. Virginia - 11.16%

6. Michigan - 11.05%

7. South Dakota - 11.01%

8. Illinois - 10.99%

9. Arizona - 10.98%

10. Louisiana - 10.90%

Least stressed states:

41. Utah - 9.27%

42. Massachusetts 9.25%

43. Kentucky - 9.14%

45. Missouri - 9.07%

46. Montana - 8.77

47. Arkansas - 8.54%

48. Minnesota - 8.49%

49. North Dakota 8.32%

50. Delaware - 8.23%

51. Wyoming - 7.72%

(Washington, D.C., is included, hence the No. 51.)

Feel free to bop around on this interactive map: