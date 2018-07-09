Student chooses Bowling Green over U of M. Because liberals.

I am an incoming freshman at Bowling Green State University. However, I planned on attending the University of Minnesota up until their recent treatment of Ben Shapiro. As such, I found your most recent article concerning his lawsuit absolutely disgusting, appalling and offensive to political conservatives such as myself.

To begin, you wrote, “…discriminates against young people who have the belief systems of 70-year-old men.” It may be of interest to you that 70 percent of his audience is under the age of 40 (New York Times). You also refer to the justification for the movement to the St. Paul campus as being only for “safety purposes.” Emails that were obtained through public right to know laws show administrators and Provost Karen Hanson specifically state “security isn’t the only consideration on this scheduling.”

The article didn’t end there with fallacies. The St. Paul campus is not close to the main campus. That is still a half hour bus ride (or 1.5 hour walk) from the Centennial Campus. Granted, I am from Pittsburgh, and had to look this up on Google Maps, but I’ve visited campus a couple of times and no one had ever talked about the St. Paul campus.

While I’m not trying to insinuate they have a complete legal footing on this case, I think the fact that “First Amendment” or “Free Speech” was never mentioned in the article shows the extreme bias of this work.

To be fair, I am not surprised CityPages published this news article, as there has been a consistent history of “objectivity” when it comes to Mr. Shapiro at the paper.