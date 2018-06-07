This fact was revealed in May, with head coach Cheryl Reeve noting at the time, it was "not hard to think that gender is playing a role" in the lack of invitation for a women's team.

A month later, it's hard to imagine which championship-winning sports teams would voluntarily visit Donald Trump's White House. Maybe the winning foursome from the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach... if their tee time that morning fell through.

This week, Trump disinvited the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles team from a schedule White House visit, after a majority of players on that team said they'd boycott the event in protest. After the NFL approved a new rule that will penalize players kneeling during the National Anthem, a couple NFL owners, in depositions related to Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance filing, admitted pressure from Trump influenced their decision.

If that weren't reason enough, there's still the rest of Donald Trump's generalized, non-sports racism.

For their part, though the Lynx knew a White House invite wasn't forthcoming, the team scheduled a visit to Washington, D.C. all the same. They'd found a better use of their time than gladhanding with the Golfer in Chief: a day of community service at Payne Elementary, a D.C. school where 100 percent of students are low-income, and nearly a third are homeless.

There, mutli-time WNBA champions like Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, and defending WNBA MVP Sylvia Fowles handed out shoes provided by the nonprofit Samaritan's Feet.

The subversive, subtle, and meaningful act of doing community service in Donald Trump's adoptive hometown had the added benefit of being COMPLETELY ADORABLE.

For everyone. pic.twitter.com/mcRvqN6cFA — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 6, 2018

Testing out the new gear the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/yNGkLSg4O0 — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 6, 2018

The Lynx's act of charity was noted by such divergent figures as Sarah Silverman...

Rad @WNBA champs @MinnesotaLynx weren't invited to the White House but went to DC anyway- and while crybaby ego pig had a jerk off party for himself, the Lynx did what real patriots do- helped fellow citizens. https://t.co/JDZxCqt1J0 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 7, 2018

...and GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who recognized the team's comittment to service on the U.S. House of Representatives floor.

WATCH: 4-time @WNBA champions @minnesotalynx are one of the most incredible (and successful!) teams in our state. Looking forward to seeing them this afternoon in DC (and a W tomorrow night)! @Samaritans_Feet pic.twitter.com/yvCvSiElxD — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) June 6, 2018

Let us know the next time those Silverman and Emmer agree on much of anything.

The Lynx's title defense is off to a comparatively rough start, by their standards, with two victories and five losses. They won yesterday, though.