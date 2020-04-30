Minnesota's stay-at-home order will last through at least May 18, the Star Tribune reports. Gov. Tim Walz will announce and explain the decision during his daily briefing Thursday afternoon. Minnesotans have been ordered to stay in their homes -- with exceptions for grocery shopping, medical necessity, and outdoor recreation -- since March 27.

More than 5,000 Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus (out of 70,000-plus tests administered) and more than 1,000 have been hospitalized for treatment, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The COVID-19 virus has killed 343 people here since the first reported death March 21.

Residents 70 years or older make up 21 percent of confirmed cases but 83 percent of the deaths in Minnesota, as the virus has spread through populations in assisted living facilities. The youngest person to die here from coronavirus was just 30, but had other health issues.

On Wednesday, a small group of business owners filed a lawsuit challenging Walz's orders, seeking a court order to allow bars, gyms, and other affected businesses to reopen. Some 560,000 residents here have filed for unemployment benefits.

Last week, Walz issued an executive order allowing roughly 100,000 Minnesotans to go back to working in person, mostly in manufacturing and light industry careers. All people who can continue to work remotely are ordered to do so.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Walz's new executive order allows retail businesses to conduct business using curbside pick-up sales. Online payments are encouraged, and both employees and customers must wear masks. According to a press release, this will allow 30,000 Minnesotans to return to work.