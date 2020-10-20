St. Paul woman's last request: Just don't vote for Trump

Her obituary appeared in the Pioneer Press some time later, with a brief explanation of how she’d be honored. A service was held at her church in West St. Paul on Friday, with COVID-19 protocols observed. There would be no gathering afterward.

Oh, and one more thing:

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” it said.

Adkins’ obituary, short though it may have been, has been making the rounds on several social media channels. Her Legacy.com page is full of people – some from as far flung as Iowa, Virginia, Tennessee, and Brooklyn – promising to vote Biden in her honor.

Thousands of people have been sharing her obit on Facebook, where several commenters have asked if they could adopt her as an honorary relative. On Reddit, they called her “My kind of lady.”

“Hopefully this funeral will be flowerless,” one Redditor said.

There is a little more information on Adkins available on her Legacy.com page. She was born in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School, spending her final years in an Inver Grove Heights independent living center. For 32 years, she worked as a linotypist for the West Publishing Company, slotting little metal characters into a typesetting machine.

She was also an avid contributor to the Pioneer Press’ Bulletin Board page. Her handle was “ET’s Wife.”

She was married twice and survived both of her husbands -- Edward Donald Wille and Eldon Thomas Adkins – as well as a son, a daughter, and a stepdaughter. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great grandchild. She opted for cremation.

On one of the Facebook posts spreading the obituary, Amber Westman chimed in and said Adkins had been her grandmother. And that she was great.

“She was fierce every day and remains so through her legacy,” she said. Westman thanked everyone for “the lovely things being said about [Adkins]” and promised to report them back to the family.

So if you haven’t yet, remember to cast your ballot yet. And if you’re so inclined, maybe spare a thought for Adkins as you do.