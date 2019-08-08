St. Paul woman's cars torched after complaining about meth traffic

Jennifer created a Facebook page called “The Faces of Meth in our neighborhood.” It includes photos of suspected cook houses, video of presumed customers, addresses, license plates, and updates on complaints to police.

Not everyone's a fan, especially when Jennifer can't certain her accusations are true. “I could see if she knows,” one neighbor told the Pioneer Press. “That’s different. You can’t just assume. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She’s causing all this drama.”

And that drama appears to be escalating.

A week ago, a man rear-ended her car and punched Jennifer in the face, an incident caught on grainy video.

Then, early yesterday morning, firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. on reports of two burning cars. Both were nearly torched to their frames. And both happened to be Jennifer's.

The fact that they were parked a distance from each other leads investigators to believe she was targeted.

“For it to happen by chance that two vehicles were separated by some additional vehicles in between, it does appear that the victim was targeted,” Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told WCCO.

Meth use is once again a rising in Minnesota. Last year, police seized 1,150 pounds, fives times the amount they seized in 2014.

Yet Jennifer shows no inclination to back off.

“Today I leave behind the history of yesterday, to use the determination of my life today,” she wrote on Facebook this morning. “I will not be defined by the drama of it but will build off the strength of my knowledge of what I've learned, and the strength of all the people that have came out in my support. I am so very grateful. It is just made me more determined to continue the fight.”

