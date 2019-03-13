St. Paul woman pulls gun at Domino’s over forgotten chicken wings

She allegedly walked inside, pointed the gun at an employee, and told him to give her her “motherfucking refund.”

This was not exactly business as usual at Domino’s. Two other employees watched this all unfold until one of them sprang into action and called 911. They says Webb jumped back in her car and headed east on Grand. The police showed up at her door on Dayton Avenue shortly afterward.

She admitted she’d gone to the Domino’s with a bone to pick, according to a complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. She had placed an order for delivery earlier that evening, and “she was upset” that it had arrived without her chicken wings. Hence the demand for her “motherfucking refund.”

She admitted she had a gun in her glove box and that she had a permit to carry it, but she denied having pointed it at anybody, even after “confronted with the fact that the store had video surveillance.”

Webb was charged with making threats of violence. If she’s found guilty, the maximum sentence would be five years, a $10,000 fine, or both.