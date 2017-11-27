St. Paul Police ask for help finding driver in bicyclist hit-and-run

The accident left the bicyclist with "grave" injuries, according to the St. Paul Police Department, which is seeking the public's help identifying the person behind the wheel. The collision occured "just after midnight" Sunday, on West Seventh and Grand Avenue.

The vehicle invovled is described as a "tan or grey SUV," according to witnesses, and is thought to have "front-end damage."

The bicyclist was found unconscious at the scene, the Pioneer Press reports, and was taken to Regions Hospital; his name and condition have not been released at this time.

A police spokesman tells the newspaper the vehicle pushed the bicyclist "for several feet before fleeing the scene without stopping." Depending on the extent of the bicyclist's injuries, the driver could be charged with a felony and sentenced for up to two years and/or a $4,000 fine, even if the bicyclist was determined to be at fault. If the crash was the driver's fault, his or her penalties could be even more substantial.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.