St. Paul candidate David Martinez under investigation for revenge porn

So far this month Martinez, a consultant who works with the Minnesota Department of Commerce and former Metro Transit bus driver, had to be forcibly removed from two public places: the St. Paul Public Library, and Target Field, where Martinez's clash with secrurity guards was caught on tape.

As one informed Martinez that he was being ejected from the stadium, Martinez called the man a "fucking idiot" and threatened him with violence. "You're trying to get more people of color to the Twins game, and guess what? The white racist motherfuckers are kicking 'em out."

Martinez later shared video of the incident on his own Youtube channel, where he published it under the title "Request to Depart from this Land."

A candidate's removal from two public venues in as many days was bizarre enough. Over the weekend, Martinez published a blog post to his campaign website with the heading "Transparency." Martinez wrote that his wife had taken out a restraining order against him; he asserts the legal order was taken out as his wife's attempt to derail his campaign.

"I will be fine," Martinez wrote. "I will be renting a small apartment in Ward 4 in order to continue with the City Council campaign."

As if to prove why she might feel the need for an order for protection, Martinez illustrated his blog post with a candid topless photo of his wife. Martinez's campaign website has been taken down, as of Sunday, with visitors met by a message that his blog had been suspended due to violations of Wordpress' terms of service.

Martinez may also have violated Minnesota law; revenge porn is illegal in Minnesota, and a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department tells the Pioneer Press investigators are "working on" Martinez's case.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has urged Martinez to give up the campaign "immediately," explaining: "David Martinez's behavior is disturbing and has no place in our city." Mitra Nelson, the DFL-endorsed candidate in the Ward 4 primary election, issued a similar statement -- Martinez's "acts violate our most deeply held values about basic human respect, if not our laws," she says -- as did candidate Shirly Erstad.

The three candidates are running to fill the open seat ex-council member Russ Stark created when he accepted a job in Carter's administration. Ward 4 includes Snelling Avenue, Hamline-Midway, and parts of the Mac-Groveland and Como neighborhoods.

In his wife's restraining order, which Martinez published a link to, she alleges he physically assaulted her on July 4, the day before his removal from the St. Paul library. She also claims he bought mace and "a pellet gun," the Pioneer Press reports, stating he needed it because "people were threatening him."

Martinez has not commented on his situation beyond his blog post, where he wrote that his attorney has "advised me not to say anything further."