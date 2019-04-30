St. Cloud model wears a hijab, burkini in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

She was the "first Muslim homecoming queen" at Apollo High School and "first Somali student senator" at St. Cloud State University. In 2016, she became the first contestant in Miss Minnesota USA to wear a hijab and a burkini. She reached the semi-finals.

In 2018, she became the first hijabi woman on the cover of British Vogue. And on Monday, she became the first to wear a hijab in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

It was, she told CNN, a message to women like her -- women who may have grown up never seeing people who looked like them in magazines. She wanted to tell them that it’s “OK to be different.”

“Being different is beautiful too,” she said.

Muslim supermodel Halima Aden has made history once again by becoming the first model to wear a hijab and burkini in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue https://t.co/cU4gM5p982 pic.twitter.com/cA6tgzJkIr — CNN (@CNN) April 29, 2019

There was, of course, the immediate backlash from right-wing Twitter -- cries of "SHAME ON YOU SPORTS ILLUSTRATED" and "Sports Illustrated Swim Suit Edition Goes Full Libtard. Sad." Plus complaints that the magazine was somehow promoting "Sharia Law" by showing what many Muslim women consider to be a pretty normal day at the beach. Be that as it may, the responses online have, for the most part, been overwhelmingly positive. Aden and Sports Illustrated have both been praised for "changing fashion industry standards."

But if you look at the photos, there isn't that much of an adjustment. Aden's sleek and colorful in her full-body suit, draped in a Caribbean-blue wrap and beaming under the playful knot of her headscarf. The only difference between her and the other models is how much skin is visible.

"Whether you feel most confident in a burkini or bikini, you are worthy."



Sports Illustrated features first ever burkini cover girl https://t.co/ziXQoaviyK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 29, 2019

The photos, by photographer Yu Tsai, were taken on Kenya’s Watamu Beach. In a way, it was a return home for Aden. She was born in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp after her mother fled Somalia. She moved to the United States when she was 7 years old.

She has since become a UNICEF ambassador to Kakuma -- her proudest accomplishment.

She told Sports Illustrated that during the photoshoot, she kept thinking about her younger self -- in the same country, but worlds away from her luminous repose on the beach. The line between where she ended up and where she began forms a baffling, beautiful circle.

“I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”