So much swag: Jimmy Butler travels with wine case, belongs to secret NBA wine club
Maybe Jimmy Buckets should start going by Jimmy Bottles.
It'd be an apropos rebrand for Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves superstar and apparent oenophile, since ESPN just outed him as a member of the NBA's "secret wine society."
Posted Tuesday, the ESPN the Magazine feature takes a deep dive into professional basketball's wine culture. Star players are growing bored with traditional status symbols, actress Gabrielle Union tells ESPN, so instead they're exploring the intricacies of high-end vino.
"Nobody talks about cars or jewelry," reports Union, who's married to hoopster/wine connoisseur Dwyane Wade. "It's who can bring the best bottle of wine."
Butler is mentioned just briefly, but it's a buttery anecdote with major hints of swag:
Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler travels with a wine case, one he toted to the 2016 Rio Olympics, bringing along bottles of pinot noir.
Goddamn -- so much swag!
The article describes Timberwolf alum Kevin Love as a savvy wine-head, too, though he's quick to pass praise onto teammate LeBron James. When it comes to wine, "Bron has a supercomputer in his brain," Love says.
But back to Butler: Boasting a 750-bottle wine cellar, the 28-year-old's former Chicago mansion was certainly equipped for a man of his tastes. He sold the 10,000-square-foot River North pad at a slight loss last year; no word on whether he brought his 6,000-pound boombox aquarium to Minnesota.
Last fall Butler's teammate Cole Aldrich, a Burnsville native, joked that Jimmy's palate might not be sommelier-level quite yet.
Franzia, good shit.. #slapdabag— Cole Aldrich (@colea45) October 3, 2017
Whatever Jimmy's drinking, it's working for him on the court: He's averaging 22.5 points, 5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in his first half-season with the 35-24 T-Wolves. This Sunday, Butler and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns will represent the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game (7 p.m., TNT).
Cheers to you, Jimmy Bottles. We'll close out with Butler's BFF -- MOA hamburger magnate/actor Mark Wahlberg -- giving his pal a very boozy wine toast.
