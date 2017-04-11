But not snowboarding. Or skiing. We don't have enough of those big, rocky, snow-topped geological phenomena... what are those called? Rock-hills?

Great news, though! Turns out you can snowboard just fine right here in the Twin Cities metro, so long as you've got a board properly equipped for urban "jibbing," a good imagination for turning street scenes into obstacle courses, and a certain morbid curiosity about maybe breaking your damn neck on camera.

And some Red Bull, probably: The below video of 'boarders "shredding" up these very streets was produced and promoted by the energy drink industry titans. Along with the extreme sports highlights, viewers are treated to a sort of spoken word jam about how we're a "twin frozen city set in a Land of Lakes," and how downtown Minneapolis' skyscrapers are just "mountains made of money." For some reason, no one tries snowboarding down them.

They do complete a few new tricks: Sliding down railings; sliding up the wires on a pedestrian bridge on the University of Minnesota campus; jumping from one building rooftop to another; doing... something with a skateboard under the Hennepin Avenue bridge.

We'd say "Don't do this at home," but hell, these kids all did it, and they seem fine at the end of the video. So have at it, Twin Cities. Send us your results!

(Unless your results are medical bills. Then send them to ... we don't know who. Also send us medical insurance advice.)