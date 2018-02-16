Published earlier this month by WalletHub, the state-by-state analysis of overall dental health ranked Minnesota at No. 1. Wisconsin, Connecticut, Illinois, and North Dakota round out the top five, while the bottom five includes Montana, West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, and, coming in dead last, Mississippi. Some other takeaways from the study: Minnesota ranks 4th in terms of percentage of adults who visit the dentist; Minnesota has the lowest percentage of adults with poor or fair oral health.

What does it all mean? In the vast, profound, cosmic sense: very little. But for our purposes, it means Minnesotans are big-grinnin', plaque-hatin' sons of guns, certainly.

To arrive at that conclusion, the WalletHub team pored over data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more. The resulting rankings were divided into three categories: Total Score (Minnesota is No. 1), Dental Habits & Care (1st), and Oral Health (3rd). Such list domination is the norm for our state, though our pets don't always fare as well as our humans.

WalletHub notes that, according to the CDC, 36 percent of U.S. adults have gone more than a year without visiting a dentist, despite the fact preventative measures like checkups are much cheaper than treatment. So go schedule an appointment! Here's a dental expert explaining why it's so important:

And, finally, enjoy this toothy classic from smiley Minnesota pop star Owl City as we bite into the sweetest of all fruits: the weekend.