According to 538's prediction table, United's odds of winning the MLS Cup were downright sub-Klobucharian, with a 36 percent probability of making the playoffs at all and a less than 1 percent chance of winning the MLS Cup.

And why not? In each of its first two seasons, United finished with one of the worst point totals in the league, and well outside the playoff picture. Few expected a full turnaround.

Seven months and 180 degrees later, Minnesota's sitting in second place in the Western Conference. Minnesota stamped its playoff ticket last week, and double-stamped it last night with a 1-1 draw in St. Paul against the league-leading Los Angeles FC.

Minnesota's tied for the second seed with Seattle, and the two will face off in their final regular season game. A Loons win or draw against the Sounders means at least one home playoff game at Allianz Field.

As you'd expect, the swift rise of Minnesota United has led to a total reevaluation of the team's chances. Let's check back in with the dastardly forecasters at 538, who've upgraded Minnesota's chances of winning the MLS Cup from less than 1 percent to all of... 2 percent.

That means we still get to act like underdogs, and who better to play up the humble persona than Slug of Atmosphere. After last night's win, MN United released a hype video featuring the local rap legend waxing Midwestern and donning a United jacket in between cuts of of "Say Shhh," his 2003 love song to life in the Twin Cities.

The song's probably a little too chill to become a hype anthem for a home game, but there's plenty of potential for some sort of taunt about quieting hostile road crowds during a playoff run.

We'd say we approve of this, but combining good production values, a stadium people seem to like, a local music star who actually still lives here, and a Minnesota sports team succeeding ahead of schedule, we are legally obligated to be pleased by this video, and so are you.