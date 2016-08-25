Skip the State Fair and watch this live-stream of some fish [VIDEO]

Or maybe yesterday, we don't know.

What we do know is that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a wonderful excuse to skip the whole thing. The lines, the smell of fried oil that'll take two washes to get off your clothes, the exercising and dieting you'll have to do to get rid of the pounds you packed on eating those foods but won't do, and instead you'll just look like this forever, and there's no way she'll take you back if this is how you look, and smell.

Point is: Don't let the Minnesota State Fair ruin your life! Watch this live-stream the DNR set up to advertise its fish pond at the fair. Watching the video is just like being at the Minnesota State Fair, looking at the fish pond... but if they let you get into the water and swim around (well, sit, stationary) (drowning) surrounded by all these proud Minnesota fish!

Later today, they'll replace the water with oil and fry 'em all up!*

Click below to skip the Great Minnesota Get Together™ for the first-ever Great Minnesota Stay Home And Watch Fish Separately™!

*Not true.