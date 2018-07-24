Hampton, a recent graduate of North High School, was not breathing by the time paramedics arrived, and was declared dead at North Memorial Hospital, the Star Tribune reports.

As noted by the Star Tribune and other media outlets, Hampton's final Facebook post Sunday afternoon was short and ominous, in light of what happened later that day. "Watch the company you keep," he wrote.

Perhaps more instructive about the kind of young man Hampton was, hundreds of posts have appeared on Hampton's page since Sunday in an outpouring of sadness from classmates and community members. Several have posted videos featuring Hampton, or screenshots of candid text or direct message conversations they'd had with him. As depicted in these remembrances, Hampton was funny, humane, and supportive.

Hampton's older sister told the Star Tribune he was "loyal," "very motivational," and had "the best advice for any situation you were going through in your life at the moment."

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board commissioner Kale Severson wrote that he'd "known Nathan since he was a little guy," and described him as "the light of any situation. [Hampton's] smile was so bright and he was always consistently checking up on everyone he loved, which I admire and want to live by. Nate will be missed by many. I refuse to let his life be in vain."

Many others offered left similar messages on Hampton's page, calling for an end to senseless gun violence.

Yet more of that almost appeared on Monday afternoon, as captured by a Fox 9 crew on hand for a report on the popular neighborhood kickball league, which had its peaceful Sunday night play interrupted by Hampton's shooting. Fox 9's report was interrupted, too: as correspondent Christina Palladino spoke to two organizers, shots were fired nearby -- apparently aimed at people gathered to remember Hampton at the scene of his death.

The shots missed, with no reported injuries.

As of Monday evening, police had not made an arrest or identified a motive in Hampton's shooting. Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest can contact the Minneapolis Police Department by calling 612-692-8477 (TIPS), texting the tip to 847411, or clicking this link; all tips are anonymous.