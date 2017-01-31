Sheriff David Clarke, the right's new sweetheart, doesn't have a pretty record
Reader Thomas Gerard responds to Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, Jr. brings his women-mocking, prison-loving act to Minneapolis this weekend:
You are completely right. What he's getting done is shit.
Milwaukee County Sheriff's department has run multi-million dollar deficits every year he's been there. He's taken more personal time off than any Milwaukee County Sheriff in history. Four inmates have died in Milwaukee County Jail on his watch, and he refuses reviews.
All he cares about is these right wing speaking fees -- not his own job. He's all talk and no substance.
