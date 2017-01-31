City Pages

Sheriff David Clarke, the right's new sweetheart, doesn't have a pretty record

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
Why do conservatives love a guy who runs up deficits and is constantly skipping out of work? Gage Skidmore

Reader Thomas Gerard responds to Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, Jr. brings his women-mocking, prison-loving act to Minneapolis this weekend:

You are completely right. What he's getting done is shit.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's department has run multi-million dollar deficits every year he's been there. He's taken more personal time off than any Milwaukee County Sheriff in history. Four inmates have died in Milwaukee County Jail on his watch, and he refuses reviews.

All he cares about is these right wing speaking fees -- not his own job. He's all talk and no substance. 

