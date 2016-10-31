Shame on Hennepin County for siccing deputies on the Standing Rock Sioux
Reader Jason Clifford responds to Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies use batons on Dakota Access Pipleline demonstrators [Video]:
This just disgusts me to no end. What right does Minnesota have to impose themselves on Native American issues, especially from another state?
I've lost respect for this city, after claiming itself so liberal. Where's Minnesota's evolved sense of humanity now? We know it's not in North Dakota or anywhere where there are Native Americans fighting for a cause.
Shame on you, Hennepin County. Your hands are now dirty.
