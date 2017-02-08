Shakopee and Medicine Bottle saved lives, but were hanged anyway

The treatment of native people at the hands of the immigrant population in Minnesota at that time is appalling at best. It was not just conjecture but fact that Chief Shakopee and Chief Medicine Bottle (Chief Chaska) had advised Little Crow and the young men of the Dakota people against taking up arms against the immigrant population.

It was learned later they had even saved lives and protected people from harm. The bloodlust of the European interlopers was seemingly unquentchable.

After the conflict native people were forced to march North to Fort Snelling. Along the route a native women's baby was snatched from her arms by a European woman and the baby's head was dashed into the corner of a bank building in St Peter. A Dakota couple innocently canoeing down the Blue Earth River were shot to death. A young baby was discovered in the canoe.

The picture of the hanging is not just of two innocent men, but gallant, thoughtful human beings. It tells a story of injustice and inhumanity to man, whose story plays itself out to this day under the guise of American Nationalism and our right to exploit stolen lands and their resources.