Sexual harassment expert weighs in on Al Franken

Utilizing his trademark grace and wit, Trump belched out the following:

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Setting aside the title misspelling and apparent plot misunderstanding of Frankenstein, Trump does bring intimate familiarity on the subject of sexual misconduct.

At least 11 women have publicly accused the president of sexual harassment. And, of course, during last year's presidential campaign, the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape emerged of Trump bragging to host Billy Bush that, "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy."

Even with his unique understanding of sexual misdeeds, Trump has yet to comment on Republican Roy Moore, the alleged child molester currently seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.