Sen. Klobuchar fires back at Trump's 'bleeding face-lift' tweet

Trump capped the insult by claiming "low I.Q. Crazy" Brzezinksi "was bleeding badly from a face-lift" as she attempted to gain access to a New Year's Eve celebration at his Florida estate:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The Twitter blowback was severe.

Comic Andy Richter perhaps best encapsulated the situation:

He thinks that when you read these Mika tweets, you'll be on his side. In his mind, he's being persuasive. Imagine being that awful. https://t.co/wrvKvBXNkS — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 29, 2017

Even Republican senators like Lindsey Graham and Ben Sasse reacted with disgust:

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan ever-so-bravely stated "I don’t see that as an appropriate comment."

Ready for a local connection? Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar piled on with this tweet:

1/6 of the U.S. economy (health care) is up in the air & the president is focused on this? Each tweet squanders American leadership. https://t.co/fj6gmfT9XP — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 29, 2017

Brzezinkski clapped back with a dig at Trump's purportedly tiny hands:

First lady Melania Trump -- who once considered putting her name behind an anti-cyber-bullying initiative -- defended her husband. "As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder," her spokesperson told CNN.

Astonishingly, Trump's tweet about Brzezinkski is just the second vilest thing he's said about women bleeding in the past 12 months: