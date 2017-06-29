City Pages

Sen. Klobuchar fires back at Trump's 'bleeding face-lift' tweet

Thursday, June 29, 2017 by Jay Boller in News
itemprop

Associated Press/Susan Walsh; Carlos Gonzalez

Donald Trump -- a 71-year-old man who is president of the United States -- began his Thursday by boasting about not inviting MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski to a party.

Trump capped the insult by claiming "low I.Q. Crazy" Brzezinksi "was bleeding badly from a face-lift" as she attempted to gain access to a New Year's Eve celebration at his Florida estate:  

The Twitter blowback was severe.

Comic Andy Richter perhaps best encapsulated the situation:

Even Republican senators like Lindsey Graham and Ben Sasse reacted with disgust: 

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan ever-so-bravely stated "I don’t see that as an appropriate comment."

Ready for a local connection? Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar piled on with this tweet: 

Brzezinkski clapped back with a dig at Trump's purportedly tiny hands: 

First lady Melania Trump -- who once considered putting her name behind an anti-cyber-bullying initiative -- defended her husband. "As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder," her spokesperson told CNN.

Astonishingly, Trump's tweet about Brzezinkski is just the second vilest thing he's said about women bleeding in the past 12 months: 

 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content