It's the first known case of a conjoined, two-headed white-tailed deer ever to be delivered by its mother, according to a new study co-authored by University of Georgia researcher Gino D'Angelo. Conjoined twins are extremely rare in the wild, D'Angelo told UGA Today, with only 19 scientifically confirmed cases dating back to 1671; two were white-tailed deer, but they were found in utero, while the Minnesota fawns were stillborn.

D'Angelo became aware of the specimen while working at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The mushroom hunter alerted the DNR to its existence, prompting D'Angelo and a team of researchers to perform a CT scan on the corpse at the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Their findings? The fawns each had their own necks and heads, although many of their organs were shared; their lungs never breathed air. "Almost perfect" spots ran along their back, D'Angelo told UGA Today, and there were signs their mother had groomed them upon delivery.

Despite many examples in humans and livestock, conjoined twins remain something of a scientific mystery, D'Angelo says.

"Honestly, I find every morsel of this case interesting," D'Angelo tells City Pages. "I'm in awe of something that has never been seen by human eyes before in white-tailed deer. It is an extremely rare case that we as scientists cannot fully explain."

Wanna see this scientific anomaly? The conjoined fawns will be on display soon at DNR headquarters in St. Paul.

D'Angelo's study was co-authored by the DNR's Louis Cornicelli and the U of M's Christina Clarkson and Arno Wuenschmann; it was published in the American Midland Naturalist, a scientific journal -- click here to read the whole thing.