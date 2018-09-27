Scenes from today's 'We #BelieveChristine' solidarity rally in Minneapolis

Gallery Grid 1/16 Emily Utne 2/16 Emily Utne 3/16 4/16 5/16 6/16 7/16 Emily Utne 8/16 Emily Utne 9/16 Emily Utne 10/16 Emily Utne 11/16 Emily Utne 12/16 Emily Utne 13/16 Emily Utne 14/16 Emily Utne 15/16 Emily Utne 16/16 Emily Utne

On Thursday, dozens of protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minneapolis office to voice solidarity for Christine Blasey Ford, who was testifying in Washington, D.C., about the the alleged sexual assault she suffered at the hands Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "Too many of us have stories like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s," reads the event's description on Facebook. "Too many of us have never felt safe enough to share them. Dr. Blasey Ford has shown incredible courage coming forward about Brett Kavanaugh’s attempt to rape her 36 years ago. She has given us the courage to share our own stories." All photos by Emily Utne.