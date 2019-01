Gallery Grid 1/47 Adam Iverson 2/47 Adam Iverson 3/47 Adam Iverson 4/47 Adam Iverson 5/47 Adam Iverson 6/47 Adam Iverson 7/47 Adam Iverson 8/47 Adam Iverson 9/47 Adam Iverson 10/47 Adam Iverson 11/47 Adam Iverson 12/47 Adam Iverson 13/47 Adam Iverson 14/47 Adam Iverson 15/47 Adam Iverson 16/47 Adam Iverson 17/47 Adam Iverson 18/47 Adam Iverson 19/47 Adam Iverson 20/47 Adam Iverson 21/47 Adam Iverson 22/47 Adam Iverson 23/47 Adam Iverson 24/47 Adam Iverson 25/47 Adam Iverson 26/47 Adam Iverson 27/47 Adam Iverson 28/47 Adam Iverson 29/47 Adam Iverson 30/47 Adam Iverson 31/47 Adam Iverson 32/47 Adam Iverson 33/47 Adam Iverson 34/47 Adam Iverson 35/47 Adam Iverson 36/47 Adam Iverson 37/47 Adam Iverson 38/47 Adam Iverson 39/47 Adam Iverson 40/47 Adam Iverson 41/47 Adam Iverson 42/47 Adam Iverson 43/47 Adam Iverson 44/47 Adam Iverson 45/47 Adam Iverson 46/47 Adam Iverson 47/47 Adam Iverson

Frigid temps didn't stop around 4,000 Women's March protesters Saturday in St. Paul. Marchers arrived at the Minnesota State Capitol to demand "equality, equity, and justice for all Minnesota women, gender non-identifying folks, and allies." Similar marches, which began three years ago as a reaction to President Donald Trump, were held around the country. All photos by Adam Iverson.