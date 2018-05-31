Sad Ben Shapiro fan cuts University of Minnesota support, citing 'discrimination'

He's said "white privilege" is "a leftist bullshit term that means 'shut up, because you are not a member of a minority group,'" and "reverse racism of the highest order."

Shapiro has, similarly, said allegations of discrimination are invoked to allow people (liberals) to "act violent," when really, such complaints are merely "dividing Americans" and "destroying the country." He adds: "Talk about discrimination doesn't make the social fabric better, not when the discrimination is phantom."

One supporter of Shapiro's has at last found one victim of discrimination that is not "phantom": Ben Shapiro.

In a letter published by the Young America's Foundation, an alumnus from the University of Minnesota says he'll no longer donate to his alma mater after its treatment of Shapiro during his February appearance on campus.

Or off it, as it were: School officials relocated Shapiro's speech from a building in the main (Minneapolis) campus to a building in St. Paul. The University said security concerns -- specifically, the chance of clashes between left-wing protesters and Shapiro's audience -- forced the move.

Shapiro's supporters leapt at the chance to play victims, and claimed the speech was moved to St. Paul as a strike against conservatives' right to free speech.

This appears to be the view of this letter writer, who opts to remain anonymous "for fear of political retribution." (He signs off "R," and "Class of 1962," a graduating year that would put him in his mid-to-late 70s.) In his message to University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler, the man writes:

"I believe the treatment of Ben Shapiro was clearly a case of discrimination. It was not discrimination by race or gender. It was more damaging than that. You have discriminated against the free dissemination of ideas."

As a college graduate, this writer would've learned of slavery, Jim Crow laws, Japanese internment, Native American genocide, the Holocaust, and laws and societal expectations that reduced women to non-voting house-cleaning baby-carriers. And do you know what's worse than all that? That time college students who wanted to see Ben Shapiro had to drive all the way to St. Paul.

The writer asserts that school leaders at the University of Minnesota and elsewhere are "fearful" of letting students be exposed to Ben Shapiro's ideas.

For, once these students realize they have "been exposed to only one way of thinking," they will be "furious over having spent so much time and money only to find out they have been essentially brain washed."

And that's why he's taking his financial support away from the University of Minnesota, an institution he once valued, and give it to an organization that has produced such esteemed conservative thinkers as Dan Quayle, Stephen Miller, and Jeff Sessions.

The man doesn't say how much his "annual contribution of scholarship" to the University of Minnesota had been, so we don't know how much good it can do, now that he's transferred it from one of the world's leading research institutions to the nonprofit that stepped in to handle upkeep at Ronald Reagan's ranch.

The letter writer begins his missive to President Kaler saying he writes "with great sadness." You and us both, old timer.